Essential California: The expensive reality of the Woolsey fire

“After moving from Iowa and settling in Southern California, I was pleased to explore and learn how unique and beautiful California is! Living with both of my parents and having ample time to do a lot of things, I took time to enjoy the beautiful beaches and the cool, fresh water during the summer, and enjoying the scenery and the food California has to offer. Even though there were struggles for my family, we made the best of our time in enjoying the very little things in life that matter so much. That’s why I will always embrace my beautiful home in California!”