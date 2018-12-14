Essential California: How an expensive Big Sur wedding led to a new app

“There are so many memories of DTLA: riding the Red Car to get downtown with my mom and siblings; the exciting and beautiful Christmas displays at Bullock’s every year; our mom taking us to Green’s Shoe Store in an arcade on Broadway for shoes; club sandwiches at Woolworth’s; riding the bus from L.A. High School to Bullock’s with girlfriends; my very first job at Bullock’s August clearance. I bought all of my school clothes for college with one week’s salary; and lastly, buying our wedding bands in the original Jewelry Mart that was across the street from Bullock’s. Good times...”