Essential California: NBA Finals, E3 and Tesla in the week ahead

Fire season has sadly begun in California. A fast-moving wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon in rural Yolo County in Northern California, and the Sand fire continues to burn. PG&E also began deliberate blackouts early Saturday, as high winds created “red flag” conditions. A second round of blackouts Saturday night affected about 16,000 homes, including homes in Paradise, which was ravaged by the Camp fire last year. A faulty PG&E transmission tower was blamed for sparking the Camp fire, and the utility is under tremendous pressure to prevent further wildfires. Sacramento Bee