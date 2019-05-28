Essential California: Why do horses keep dying at Santa Anita racetrack?

“Although I grew up in the East Bay area, our family was very excited about the opening of Disneyland in 1955. I was 6 years old. The family decided to take a road trip to Anaheim. My mother had sewn a shirt for me consisting of wide blue and white stripes like the awnings at Disneyland. I remember we stayed the night before at the Candy Cane Motel in Anaheim. The next day was very crowded, but there were not a lot of rides and attractions. I was still excited in my blue-and-white striped shirt. At some point, I bent down and started throwing small pebbles into a small stream (like boys my age were prone to do). Then, I heard a voice behind and above me telling me to stop doing that. I looked up, directly into the sun, squinted but was able to distinguish who was chastising me. It was Walt Disney himself. My God, Walt Disney was yelling at me. Think I remain traumatized even today. I have returned to Disneyland many times since but don’t throw any pebbles into the lake.”