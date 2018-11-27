Today: An Agonizing Decision at the Border

They have traveled 2,700 miles, are packed in a sports complex crowded with tents that smells of sewage, and have been told they’re not welcome — in Tijuana or the United States. For thousands of Central American migrants, the journey their caravan took has only become more difficult, their next steps all the more unclear. Should they wait months to file for asylum in the U.S., not knowing what the Trump administration will do next? Stay and work in dangerous Tijuana? Or return to the violence they fled back home? After Sunday’s skirmish and tear gassing at the border, hundreds have given up and chosen to go home, as columnist Robin Abcarian reports.