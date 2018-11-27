Awards season is well underway but the Sundance Institute is already looking to start the conversation on the next group of potential critical darlings.

The lineup of feature films set to compete at the annual film festival will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. PT and The Times will be home to the exclusive livestream analysis with festival director John Cooper and programming director Kim Yutani. The two will be joined by Times film reporter and The Reel host Mark Olsen to discuss the big picture trends from this year’s lineup, what to watch for and what else to expect from new director Yutani. The 2019 Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2019 in Park City.