Today: Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Poverty

As columnist Steve Lopez and photographer Francine Orr have documented in a series of articles this week, childhood poverty in Los Angeles is often hidden in the suburbs. In the series’ fourth and final installment, Lopez delves into why students may find it harder to break free of a vicious cycle: “When you visit classrooms, when you go to the motels and garages where children live, when you get to know that the heaviest load isn’t what’s in their backpacks, when you learn that some teachers are working 10-hour days, tutoring students during recess and lunch and volunteering to run after-school clubs for no pay, you begin to realize it’s not the schools that are failing — it’s everything else.”