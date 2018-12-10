Today: An Impatient President and the Forever War

In Afghanistan, where America has waged its longest war and seen more than 2,400 military personnel die, attacks by Taliban insurgents have increased at an alarming rate. The Pentagon has stepped up airstrikes. Is it time for peace talks? That’s what the Trump administration is pressing for by April, a timetable said to be driven by President Trump’s growing impatience with the conflict. Aside from the fact setting a target date is similar to the approach President Obama unsuccessfully tried (and which Trump criticized), the prospects of a far-reaching settlement aren’t good. Some analysts fear Trump could pull the troops anyway — a move that, as history has shown, could also have disastrous consequences.