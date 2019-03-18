Today: The Aftermath of Christchurch

In Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday, mourners paid tribute to the 50 people who were killed by a white nationalist targeting Muslims at two mosques. There was praise for Abdul Aziz, a 48-year-old man at the second mosque to be targeted, who fought back with the first thing he could grab — a credit card machine — and is being credited with saving lives. There was also discussion of the race-based, anti-immigrant extremism in the suspect’s home country of Australia. In the U.S., President Trump has remained relatively quiet about the attack. When his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was asked on Fox News why Trump hasn’t delivered a speech condemning anti-Muslim bigotry, Mulvaney replied, “The president is not a white supremacist. I’m not sure how many times we have to say that.” Meanwhile, Trump tweeted 30 times on Sunday, not about the attacks, but disparaging the late Sen. John McCain, “Saturday Night Live” and the Russia investigation, among other things, and praising Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host whose commentary has been denounced by critics as Islamophobic.