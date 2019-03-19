Today: These Agents Feel They're Treated as Cold as ICE

It’s been just over a month since William Barr was sworn in as attorney general, and the message he’s brought to the Justice Department — a frequent target of President Trump and his supporters — is one of reassurance. Those close to Barr say that one of his goals is to bring the department out of the line of political fire. Unlike his predecessor, Jeff Sessions, Barr hasn’t been humiliated via presidential tweet (yet). But Barr could face a tough test when special counsel Robert S. Mueller III releases his final report, whenever that may be.