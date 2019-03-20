Today: Straight Talk From L.A. Vets to Trump

On a team of all-stars, Lauren Isackson was given the No. 41 jersey as a member of the UCLA women's soccer team in 2017 and was listed as a midfielder on the roster. But prosecutors say she did not play competitive soccer before enrolling at the university and that her parents conspired to have her admitted as an athletic recruit. According to the FBI affidavit, they gave about $250,000 in Facebook stock to a charity run by William Singer, the admitted mastermind of the college admissions scandal. Meanwhile, USC officials have started investigating students who may be linked to the scheme, UC Berkeley has launched an investigation into a former member of the men’s rowing team, and federal prosecutors are said to be seeking potential deals with some of the wealthy parents charged.