Today: Taming the HIV Epidemic

In Silicon Valley, pushing out a partner of a firm — especially one who founded it — is a rare and drastic move. It happened recently to Chris Schaepe of Lightspeed Venture Partners after he informed his colleagues that the mastermind of the college admissions scandal helped get his son into college. Schaepe has not been charged in the federal investigation. Meanwhile, a top private equity executive who was charged in the scandal and fired from his firm denies he paid any bribe to get his son into USC. Bill McGlashan, formerly of T-P-G Growth, said his son has a learning disability that warranted special testing provisions. USC, UCLA and Yale are some of the universities the U.S. Department of Education is now investigating.