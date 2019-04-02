Today: The Cost of 'Closing the Border'

Will President Trump shut down the U.S. border with Mexico? That’s a question perhaps only the commander in chief can answer at this point, as tens of thousands of Central American migrants continue to jam legal entry points and unguarded remote areas. Though it’s unlikely Trump could close the entire 2,000-mile-long border, the president might shut some or all of the 47 official entry ports, which process more than 1 million people and about $1.7 billion in commerce every day. Experts say that means even a limited or temporary closure could cause substantial economic damage. It would also require Mexico’s cooperation, which is hardly assured. So far, normally outspoken Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been sidestepping his counterpart’s threats. Trump plans to travel to California on Friday for fundraisers in L.A. and a visit to the border at Calexico.