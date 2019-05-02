Today: The Forgotten Health Insurance Crisis

Soaring deductibles and medical bills are pushing millions of American families to the breaking point, fueling an affordability crisis that is pulling in middle-class households with health insurance as well as the poor and uninsured. Those are among the key findings of a Times examination of job-based health insurance — the most common form of coverage for working-age Americans — which has undergone a rapid transformation, requiring patients to pay thousands of dollars out of their own pockets. The conclusions are based in part on a nationwide poll conducted in partnership with the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. Yet while much of the healthcare debate in Washington has focused on Obamacare, not much attention has been paid to the rapid run-up in costs for people covered through work.