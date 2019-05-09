Today: 'Case Closed'? Not So Much

Tensions between the White House and Congress have boiled over after President Trump asserted executive privilege to block the release to lawmakers of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s unredacted report — and a Democratic-led House committee voted to hold Atty. Gen. William Barr in contempt. Those disputes are almost certainly headed to court. Adding to the turmoil: The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, as part of its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. So much for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s declaration this week that it was “case closed” and time to move on from the Russia investigation.