Today: The Heartbreak of Homelessness Grows

The numbers are grim: Officials say the number of homeless people in Los Angeles County increased by about 12% over last year to just under 59,000. The reality is grimmer: life in vehicles, in shelters and on the streets, where the conditions appear to grow worse each day. And L.A. is not alone: The findings follow a string of similarly dire point-in-time counts from across California. Meanwhile, billions have been earmarked to address the problem, while officials point to a lack of affordable housing that is pushing people into the streets. The reaction from many: anger. Columnist Steve Lopez hopes that emotion can be combined with compassion to motivate our elected officials to lead in a way he says they have not so far.