Today: Poll Suggests a Fierce California Primary

Pierre Robinson has tried more than once to set up camp in Culver City, a community bordered by Los Angeles on multiple sides. “Every time I tried to set up a tent, [police would] tell me to go to the other side of La Cienega if we didn’t want trouble,” said the 38-year-old homeless man, who is now living in L.A. — just outside the Culver City line. Los Angeles officials say other cities are pushing the homeless into L.A., but officials in the suburbs say they are in compliance with a court ruling that says cities cannot stop homeless people from sleeping on sidewalks. As numbers surge, the debate rages on.