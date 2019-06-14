Today: Stuck in Southern Mexico

Long lines of migrants, mostly Central Americans, queue up daily outside the Tapachula offices of the refugee agencies of Mexico and the United Nations. Meanwhile, a polyglot throng including people from Africa, Asia and the Caribbean regularly gathers at the local headquarters of the National Institute of Immigration, Mexico’s agency for migrant affairs. Almost all those seeking help have a common destination — the United States — but they find themselves marooned in this sweltering city in southern Mexico, caught in an expanding Mexican immigration crackdown prompted by U.S. pressure.