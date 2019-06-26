Today: Amid Scandal, the Border Patrol Chief Resigns

A widening scandal over unsanitary conditions for children at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Texas has sparked a new round of resignations and replacements in the Trump administration and last-minute vote-wrangling in Congress. John Sanders, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced his resignation amid a growing outcry over reports that more than 300 children were held with insufficient food and water, and were left to try to care for one another. It comes just two months after President Trump and his top aides initiated a purge of top Homeland Security officials that has left roughly a dozen leadership vacancies. Meanwhile, the Democratic-led House approved a $4.5-billion bill to provide funding to address the humanitarian crisis, but it faces an uncertain future because it ignores the White House’s request for additional enforcement money.