Today: Across the Democratic Divide

It was a story that shook USC and became the largest sex crimes inquiry involving a single suspect in Los Angeles Police Department history: a campus gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct toward hundreds of students. Now George Tyndall has been arrested and charged with committing more than two dozen felonies at the campus health clinic, with more charges likely to be added. Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing. Police say he was carrying a loaded handgun without a concealed weapon permit when he was arrested, and he was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains.