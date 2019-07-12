Today: A Retreat, Without a Question

Call it a sewer salmon, mud marlin, pond pig, river rabbit, dumpster dolphin, ghetto grouper, septic steelie or Cyprinus carpio. Whatever name you have for the common carp, chances are you have not considered its existence in the concrete channel known as the L.A. River. But the fish are there, and they’re ripe for the taking — and if you dare, the eating. Would you do it? This person did and lived to tell. Carpe diem.