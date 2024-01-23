Letters to the Editor: Amid L.A. Times layoffs, readers wonder what can be done to save journalism

To the editor: Having been a regular reader of the Los Angeles Times since the 1960s, I have nothing but empathy for owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong as he tirelessly does what seems ever more impossible — continuing to publish first-rate daily print editions while remaining solvent. (“L.A. Times to lay off at least 115 people in the newsroom,” Jan. 23)

The Times’ financial challenges stem from an ominous trend: An increasingly large percentage of Americans have come to prefer ultra-biased, sensationalist media outlets to impartial, informative newspapers like The Times.

Who can deny that the downward spiral of print journalism parallels — and even accelerates — the disheartening erosion of our nation’s venerable democratic norms and traditions?

Myself, I stubbornly harbor hopes for our democracy’s viability. Hence I pledge to maintain my print subscription for as long as The Times continues to bless engaged, intelligent readers with such a journalistic treasure.

Gary Dolgin, Santa Monica

To the editor: It is time for our government to act and save the news industry, much like Australia has attempted to do with the enactment of its News Media Bargaining Code, or in Canada with the Online News Act. Another possibility is to fund the news industry as a public trust.

The internet has proven to be an untrustworthy source of information, but it has been effective at de-funding legitimate news sources to society’s peril.

Michael N. Antonoplis, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: I would gladly pay up to $5 more per month for The Times if it would help bring back laid-off journalists.

I realize that print journalism is in a very bad financial situation these days. I wonder, though, where all the other news sources will get their information when they manage to kill off all the newspapers in America.

As the Washington Post says, “Democracy dies in darkness.” That is what those who want to change our nation for the worse are hoping for.

Judy Reinsma, Santa Clarita

To the editor: As a loyal Times print edition subscriber for more than 40 years, I am greatly pained to see what appears to be another institution in a death spiral induced by the Internet.

Like Dr. Soon-Shiong, I strongly believe that professional journalism and a free press are vital to maintaining democracy in this country. Like him, in my small way, I have put my money where my mouth is in support of that belief by continuing to subscribe — even as rates have steadily risen, and even as the number of pages has shrunk.

Most of my friends have dropped their print subscriptions, but I soldier on in the belief that I can still make a difference by supporting The Times financially.

If print journalism disappears, all we will be left with is online clickbait masquerading as news. And, deprived of real journalism from print media to feed on, even what passes for “news” on the internet will dry up.

This all makes me so sad.

Jon Rowe, Costa Mesa