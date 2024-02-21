Letters to the Editor: California is just as American as Nevada or Texas. Enough with the hate

To the editor: The Times has written numerous columns on people leaving California. People can leave for many reasons, but they should appreciate the fact that they can leave California. There are 50 states in the United States. (“We hold these truths to be self-evident — the Golden State is still golden. And yes, we are Americans,” column, Feb. 18)

People can move around as much as they want, and they should move wherever they wish. But they need to realize this is only possible because we are a united country and not a bunch of independent states.

When crossing between California and Nevada, there are no border guards conducting passport checks. So, please consider this when you disparage California. You are not stopped from leaving, so leave and enjoy your journey.

We would be a much better country if we all appreciated our diversity. So, live in whatever state you want, but remember this is only possible because we are the United States of America.

Linda Shabsin, Diamond Bar

To the editor: Like other knee-jerk progressives, columnists Mark Barabak and Anita Chabria endeavor to convince readers to believe their assessment of California today and to deny what their own lying eyes reveal to them.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

To the editor: How many more times do we open the paper and see yet another article about the demise of California?

We’re not that insecure that we need to read about another poll gauging what outsiders think about our state. And one would think after all the letters to the editor in Saturday’s paper dismissing the haters that we’d finally put an end to the California, love-it-or-hate-it saga.

But no. Sunday’s California section started with a conversation between two journalists telling us why they love California.

Stop. I don’t care what others think. I only know that I love California and, after 48 years, I’m here to stay.

Coleen Sterritt, Altadena

To the editor: I read with interest the letters about the reasons residents of California enjoy our beautiful state, such as being able to play golf in February.

In the same day’s paper, there were stories about the lax gun laws in Missouri, where a mass shooting occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, and states that reject federal food aid.

I like living in California because we don’t have a heartless governor who chooses to decline meals for hungry kids for political reasons before reversing course after an outcry (Nebraska), nor do we pass dangerous laws allowing adults younger than 21 to carry concealed loaded weapons (Kansas).

Sure, the weather is nice, but I also appreciate our policies and priorities.

Kendall Wolf, Encino

To the editor: I found many of the pro-California letters were written by people whose lives worked very well for them. The implication is libertarian: Everybody can succeed by their own individual diligence and perseverance.

These people remind me of Christians who believe they have money, own a BMW and live in Irvine because they believe in Jesus.

Rick Felsher, Santa Ana