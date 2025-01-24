Letters to the Editor: Trump’s insulting attack on L.A.’s heroic first responders

President Trump said fires are burning “without even a token of defense.” Above, firefighters respond to the Hughes fire in Castaic on Jan. 22.

To the editor: President Trump’s statement, during his inaugural address, that Los Angeles confronted the devastating wildfires “without even a token of defense” did a great disservice to the thousands of firefighters, first responders, administrative personnel, friends and neighbors who acted heroically to save lives and property and to bring these fires closer to containment.

As with any major natural disaster, there were grave errors of foresight and execution. Doubtless more will come to light. But the reality is that even the most meticulous planning could not have prevented these wind-whipped infernos, once alight, from doing the bulk of their damage.

And while any deaths are tragic, the quick actions of first responders prevented a far greater loss of life. Their work is the highest priority during such a catastrophe.

Leif Wellington Haase, Kensington, Calif.

To the editor: Trump’s statement, “We are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense,” is unequivocally false.

The fires in and around Los Angeles have been fought by thousands of firefighters from multiple U.S. states, Canada and Mexico. The California National Guard, California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Caltrans and Cal Fire are also responding.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in 2020, “Californians have one of the best coordinated fire suppression efforts in the country, with the State divided into ‘direct protection areas’ where one agency takes the lead in initially attacking fires, drawing on the resources of the others as necessary.”

The U.S. government owns 46% of all land in California and is responsible for maintenance and fire prevention on federal land. The Eaton fire, Palisades fire and Hughes fire are burning on both local and federal land.

Trump possesses the authority to manage these ongoing disasters. Instead, he uses disasters to make specious criticisms of elected officials for his personal political benefit. He is using California fire victims as political pawns. This must stop.

Victims of the Palisades, Eaton and Hughes fires are entitled to truth, empathy and financial aid from the president and the federal government, not petty retribution.

Gail Reznik, Olympia, Wash.