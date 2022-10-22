Your guide to California’s Congressional District 47 race: Rep. Katie Porter vs. Scott Baugh

Porter, who worked as a consumer protection attorney and is on unpaid leave from her post as a UC Irvine law professor, has drawn national attention since being elected to Congress in 2018.

Her popularity among progressives has been driven by her sharp questioning of corporate executives and government leaders during congressional hearings — a whiteboard and marker her constant props — and her identity as a minivan-driving single mom.

In her reelection bid, Porter touts her efforts to fight special interests and advocate for consumers, homeowners and middle-class families. She opposes oil drilling and supports reproductive rights.

Baugh, a Huntington Beach attorney, served in the California Assembly from 1995 to 2000 and was chairman of the Orange County Republican Party from 2004 to 2015.

On his campaign website, Baugh states that he’s founding chairman of the activist group Institute for Fair Elections; a Times investigation found the group had made allegations of voter fraud despite evidence contradicting those claims.

In 1999, Baugh agreed to pay a civil fine of $47,900 for nine violations of the state Political Reform Act stemming from misconduct allegations in his 1995 election to the Assembly.

Among Baugh’s congressional priorities are supporting charter schools, allowing parents to use public funds to send their children to private schools, opposing so-called sanctuary cities and citizenship for people who intentionally violated immigration laws and reducing government regulations on business. His campaign website says he opposes oil drilling off California’s coast.

In media interviews, Baugh has said he opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.

In 2018, Baugh ran against his onetime mentor, GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, arguing that the longtime congressman was ineffective and highlighting his support of Russia. Baugh came in fourth in the nonpartisan primary, though Rohrabacher ultimately lost his seat.