Adana Kebabs

It’s hard to pick a favorite Turkish kebab, but if I had to, this would be it, richly spiced with cumin, sumac and cinnamon and given some heat from pul biber chile flakes. Essential Hackney accompaniments are flatbreads and orzo rice (double carbs are encouraged), tzatziki (or plain yogurt), Turkish shepherd’s salad, and a grilled onion salad with pomegranate and sumac. The best way to cook these is outside over hot coals, but you can also make them inside under a broiler or using a griddle pan. If it’s the latter, turn the vent on high and open all the windows in the kitchen, as it will get very smoky.