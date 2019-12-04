Almond and Orange Shortbread Bars with Poppy Seed Jam

Note:

The poppy seeds need to be ground to make them easy to incorporate into a filling, so use a simple spice or coffee grinder (Clean it first!) to grind the poppy seeds to a powder before using. And make sure you buy a new bottle of poppy seeds — they go rancid very quickly, so that old container from when you first moved into your house a decade ago? Time to say goodbye. And if using a stand mixer, use a rubber spatula to scrape the bottom of the bowl and the paddle after beating the butter and sugar together and after the dough is mixed to ensure the ingredients are evenly mixed throughout.