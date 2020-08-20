Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Almond Dutch Baby With Honeyed Figs

30 minutes
Serves 2 to 4
Fig Dutch baby (skillet pancake).
(Leslie Grow / For The Times; food styling by Genevieve Ko and Julie Giuffrida, prop styling by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in Los Angeles)
1

Heat the oven to 400 degrees with an 8-inch well-seasoned or enameled cast iron pan on the center rack.

2

Combine the eggs and milk in a blender and purée on medium speed until frothy. Add the almond flour, powdered sugar and salt, and purée on high speed until very smooth.

3

Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven and add the butter. Swirl to melt and evenly coat the bottom and sides, then immediately pour in the batter and return to the oven. Bake until puffed and dark golden brown, about 25 minutes. While the Dutch baby bakes, mix the honey with 1 teaspoon water until smooth. Add the figs and a tiny pinch of salt. Gently fold until evenly coated.

4

As soon as the Dutch baby comes out of the oven, spoon the figs with their honey syrup on top and dust with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

