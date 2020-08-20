Almond Dutch Baby With Honeyed Figs

Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven and add the butter. Swirl to melt and evenly coat the bottom and sides, then immediately pour in the batter and return to the oven. Bake until puffed and dark golden brown, about 25 minutes. While the Dutch baby bakes, mix the honey with 1 teaspoon water until smooth. Add the figs and a tiny pinch of salt. Gently fold until evenly coated.