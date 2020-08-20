Almond Dutch Baby With Honeyed Figs
Almond flour gives this oven-baked pancake a rich taste and nearly custardy center under a crackly top. Powdered sugar helps it puff up and caramelize around the edges. The result is gluten-free and, more important, delicious.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees with an 8-inch well-seasoned or enameled cast iron pan on the center rack.
Combine the eggs and milk in a blender and purée on medium speed until frothy. Add the almond flour, powdered sugar and salt, and purée on high speed until very smooth.
Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven and add the butter. Swirl to melt and evenly coat the bottom and sides, then immediately pour in the batter and return to the oven. Bake until puffed and dark golden brown, about 25 minutes. While the Dutch baby bakes, mix the honey with 1 teaspoon water until smooth. Add the figs and a tiny pinch of salt. Gently fold until evenly coated.
As soon as the Dutch baby comes out of the oven, spoon the figs with their honey syrup on top and dust with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.
