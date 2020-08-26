Amatriciana estiva, or summer amatriciana, is a phrase that has been popping up on trattoria menus all over Rome for a few years now. Some claim their version of the dish is lighter than the classic because they use less guanciale or drain off some of the rendered fat. Others don’t reduce the fat at all and just replace canned tomatoes with seasonal summer ones. We like a version somewhere between the two, for which we recommend using thin pieces of guanciale and, of course, incorporating fresh summer tomatoes instead of canned.