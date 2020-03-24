Fresh apple simmered into this oatmeal lends a natural sweetness so you don’t have to add extra sugar. Sprinkling cinnamon on at the end instead of cooking it in gives the oatmeal a bright spice flavor that mellows with the residual heat of the porridge.
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Time 10 minutes
1
Combine the oats, salt and 1¼ cups cold water in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, core the apple and thinly slice half and dice the other half.
2
Stir the diced apple into the oats and continue cooking until the apple has softened but the pieces hold their shape and the oats are tender and the mixture creamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Transfer to a bowl, sprinkle the cinnamon on top and garnish with the apple slices. Serve hot.
Variations:
Cardamom Apple Oatmeal: Substitute ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom for cinnamon or add it in addition to the cinnamon.
Walnut Apple Oatmeal: Sprinkle 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts on top of the oatmeal before serving.
