Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Time 10 minutes
Apple cinnamon oatmeal.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
1

Combine the oats, salt and 1¼ cups cold water in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, core the apple and thinly slice half and dice the other half.

2

Stir the diced apple into the oats and continue cooking until the apple has softened but the pieces hold their shape and the oats are tender and the mixture creamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Transfer to a bowl, sprinkle the cinnamon on top and garnish with the apple slices. Serve hot.

Variations:
Cardamom Apple Oatmeal: Substitute ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom for cinnamon or add it in addition to the cinnamon.

Walnut Apple Oatmeal: Sprinkle 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts on top of the oatmeal before serving.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
