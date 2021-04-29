Black Bean and Mushroom Quesadillas with Avocado Crema

The mushrooms and black beans give these quesadillas a “meaty” heartiness while still keeping them vegetarian. They’re so easy to whip up and come together in no time, making them perfect for that weeknight when you don’t really feel like spending too much time in the kitchen. The avocado crema pairs perfectly with the quesadillas and can be made the morning of. Just make sure to wrap it well in plastic wrap so that it doesn’t turn brown.