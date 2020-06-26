Broiled Ginger Chicken With Shoyu Tare
This is a nice chicken dish I make using shoyu tare (soy sauce-based seasoning). The skin here comes out super crispy and the meat is very tender — a beautiful contrast. I like to make a large batch of shoyu tare and use it for dipping sauces and to season noodle soups and braised dishes. Serve the chicken as a topping for your grain bowl or as a part of your bento box.
Position the top rack of your oven about 7 inches (17 cm) from the broiler and preheat the broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Make 1/2-inch (12 mm) slits on the meaty side of each chicken thigh, about 2 inches (5 cm) apart. Sprinkle the salt over the meat and rub it all over with the ginger juice and oil. Spread the thighs on the baking sheet, skin side down.
Broil the thighs until they start to brown lightly, about three minutes, then start basting with the shoyu tare. Let the chicken brown some more and then baste again, repeating a few more times at two-minute intervals. Allow eight to nine minutes cooking time on the meat side before you flip the chicken.
Turn the chicken over so it is skin side up. Baste again with shoyu tare and broil until the skin is browned and crispy and the chicken is cooked and no longer pink inside, about two minutes. Do not flip, or the skin will lose its crispness. Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for three to five minutes, then slice it crosswise 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick and serve.
Shoyu Tare
Combine the mirin and sugar in a small saucepan, place over medium heat and stir to dissolve the sugar completely. Lower the heat, add the soy sauce and heat until it starts to simmer, about three minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool to room temperature. Store in a nonreactive container in a cool, dry place or in the refrigerator, where it will keep for up to three months.
