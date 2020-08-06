Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Cacao Mexicatessen Cilantro Lime Rice

50 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
This vegan cilantro lime rice is the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
1

Combine the cilantro, spinach, pepper, lime juice, salt, 1 ½ cups water and 2 whole garlic cloves in a blender and purée on high speed until very smooth. It will be watery but viscous. Reserve the sauce.

If you’re using Morton’s kosher salt, use 1 ½ tablespoons. If you’re using fine sea salt or fine iodized salt, use 1 tablespoon.
2

Mince the remaining 2 garlic cloves. Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat until hot. Drop in a grain of rice; it should start sizzling right away. If it does, add the rice and stir until the grains change color a bit, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the onion and minced garlic and stir until the onion becomes translucent and some of the rice toasts to golden brown, about 5 minutes.

3

Add the reserved sauce. Reduce the heat to medium and stir until the mixture starts to simmer and thicken, about 2 minutes. Cover the saucepan with aluminum foil and press the lid over the foil to get a nice seal. Turn the heat down to the lowest setting and let cook for 25 minutes.

4

Turn off the heat and let sit covered for another 5 minutes. Uncover and gently fluff the rice with a rubber spatula. (Using a fork will break the grains.) Serve hot.

Subsitutions
You can substitute other dark green herbs or aromatics, such as green onion tops, parsley or chives for the cilantro.
You can use serrano, jalapeño or other green chile in place of the pasilla.
You can use 1 tablespoon granulated chicken or vegetable bouillon instead of salt.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

Christy Lujan
