Cecilia Leung's gluten-free dog biscuits

Cecilia Leung, former chef at Lincoln Cafe and Little Flower Candy Co. in Pasadena, riffed on pastry chef Sherry Yard’s classic recipe for one she tailored to her own dog.
The recipe has peanut butter as a primary ingredient, which should surprise no one with a dog. This is also useful for those of us doing deep dives into our pantries, as the ingredients are well-suited to what’s in many of our kitchens now — bunker items that remind me of my childhood eating commodity food from an Iowa boarding school kitchen. Jars of peanut butter, oatmeal, powdered milk, odd bits of flours and grains, dried seaweed, chopped up parsley (use the stems), chicken stock (I’ve been making it out of roasted chicken bones).