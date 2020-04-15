Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Cecilia Leung's gluten-free dog biscuits

Time 1 hour
Yields Makes about 3 dozen biscuits
Dog biscuits
Chef Cecilia Leung’s dog biscuit recipe is gluten-free, using rice, buckwheat and oat flours, as well as seaweed and, of course, peanut butter.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Amy Scattergood
April 14, 2020

Cecilia Leung, former chef at Lincoln Cafe and Little Flower Candy Co. in Pasadena, riffed on pastry chef Sherry Yard’s classic recipe for one she tailored to her own dog.

The recipe has peanut butter as a primary ingredient, which should surprise no one with a dog. This is also useful for those of us doing deep dives into our pantries, as the ingredients are well-suited to what’s in many of our kitchens now — bunker items that remind me of my childhood eating commodity food from an Iowa boarding school kitchen. Jars of peanut butter, oatmeal, powdered milk, odd bits of flours and grains, dried seaweed, chopped up parsley (use the stems), chicken stock (I’ve been making it out of roasted chicken bones).

1

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2

In a large bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, olive oil, honey and eggs until smooth.

3

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, combine the oat flour, brown rice flour, buckwheat flour, ground flaxseed, spinach, nori, chia seeds and parsley. Add the chicken stock mixture and beat on low speed to combine, scraping the bowl well afterward to make sure everything is evenly mixed.

4

Add the peanut butter and mix to combine, again stirring down the sides of the bowl.

5

Scrape the dough onto a sheet of parchment paper, then cover with a second sheet. Roll out the dough to a 1/2-inch thickness. Remove the top sheet of parchment and cut out the dough using 3-inch cutters and arrange them on the prepared baking sheet.

6

Bake for 15 minutes, then rotate the pan and continue baking until the biscuits are brown around the edges, about 10 minutes more. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack and let cool completely.

Amy Scattergood
Amy Scattergood is a staff writer for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times.
