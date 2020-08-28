Chicken Kebab With Dried Lime and Mint

In a large storage container or gallon-size zip-top plastic bag, combine the olive oil, ½ cup lime juice, the cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons ground dried lime, the dried mint, chile flakes, salt, pepper, cardamon, turmeric, onion and garlic. Add the chicken and toss well to coat it in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate overnight and up to 3 days, turning the chicken twice while it marinates.