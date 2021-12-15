Citrus-and-Herb Porchetta With Roasted Lemon “Christmas” Salsa Verde

This recipe wraps a trimmed pork loin with a whole belly that’s been rubbed with a flavorful paste of wintry herbs, citrus zest and chile flakes to keep things as light and bright as possible in such a hearty roast. The most important thing is to get your butcher to give you the proper dimensions of meat. Tell them you’re making a porchetta and ask them to give you one whole piece of a belly that is around 10 pounds and, preferably, 16 to 18 inches in length. Its width should match that of one whole pork loin that’s 2 to 3 pounds in weight, approximately 12 inches. Once you have your pork pieces, the rest is just a matter of rubbing it with flavorful things, tying it up, then sending it to the oven for a long stint, where it will render properly and the skin will crisp up on the outside. The salsa verde here brings a dose of lightness and freshness to the roast. The “Christmas” moniker comes from Christmas salad, which is usually made with green and “red” (more accurately, purple) lettuces. I use watercress, arugula and Treviso for a peppery bitterness to counteract the tart dressing of roasted lemon juices and red wine vinegar. If you forget to roast the lemon halves with the porchetta, simply use fresh lemon juice in its place for the salsa.