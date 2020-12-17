Coconut and Cardamom Mandazi with Kenyan Chai

In Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, sweet doughnuts called mandazi are eaten for breakfast with chai throughout the year. They’re often flavored with cardamom or cinnamon, but Moju opts to use a bit of both. She grinds the cardamom coarsely, not fine, a key distinction that delivers pops of flavor.

Mandazi are often eaten with coffee, Milo — a Nestlé-produced chocolate drink — or chai. Moju serves her mandazi with her family’s take on the latter, which is less sweet than many American versions. The drink’s spice mix, known as chai masala, is ginger-forward and warm from black pepper. If not used in making chai, use the masala in place of plain ground ginger in any holiday baking recipes that call for that spice.