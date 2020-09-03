Crackling Roast Pork Shoulder With Fennel and Chile

At Peads & Barnetts Farm, Oliver Woolley draws on his family’s British heritage for cooking pork shoulders via a classic recipe from The River Cafe in London. “My entire family has been cooking this dish for years,” says Woolley. “The roasted pork is fantastic served with white beans like cannellini and some simple braised greens.”

It’s an Italian-style treatment that utilizes fennel seeds and pollen, chiles, garlic and lemon in a fragrant rub that coats a scored skin-on pork shoulder. The blast of high heat at the beginning of cooking puffs the skin and transforms it into crisp crackling to complement the soft meat underneath. Woolley cooks the roast in a Big Green Egg, but you can easily replicate his results in another outdoor smoker, charcoal grill or your home oven.

This pork takes at least 14 hours to cook, so plan accordingly. I’ve found the best approach is to put the pork in the oven right before you go to bed, so it is finished cooking around lunchtime the next day; otherwise, you will have to wake up before sunrise to get it started so it’s ready by dinnertime. Either way, check on the pork every hour after seven or eight hours because, if your oven is like mine, it might shut itself off after so many hours at such a low temperature. Trust me, you don’t want to find this out the hard way.