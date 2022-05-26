Crushed Orange and Rosemary-Braised Lamb with Crunchy Pistachio Yogurt

This is the big, showy piece of meat you’ve been waiting for. The green garlic, citrus and yogurt contrast with the rich, heavy lamb, lending freshness to liven up the deep, braised flavor. And although any large cut of meat can seem intimidating to prepare, most of the work happens in the oven. The result is lamb so tender it’s almost jelly-soft.

You can either go bold and serve it on the bone or let it cool and tear it into shreddy shards, then toss those back into the braising liquid to warm. Important announcement: Crisp up any leftovers in a pan with neutral oil (or use the rendered lamb fat to fry a couple eggs and pop them on top) and add a crunchy salad for next night’s dinner.