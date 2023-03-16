Crushed Potatoes With Leek-Peppercorn Butter

While you could toss potatoes with a pat of butter and enjoy them heartily, a few small steps will accentuate their specialness. Start by softening leeks and toasting black peppercorns in the melting butter. Crush the peppercorns yourself just until they break apart for bolts of crunch and spice among the sweet leeks and creamy potatoes — pre-ground pepper won’t have the same electricity. Then, lightly crush the boiled potatoes until their skin splits in spots to help the butter settle into the flesh.