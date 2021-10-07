Date, Banana and Almond Smoothie
Somewhat inspired by the classic date shake you’ll find in the Coachella Valley, this “smoothie” may be the answer to “Can I please just have a milkshake every day?” This drink has a little texture, with half of the smoothie ingredients completely pureed into a smooth mixture, but then the remaining dates and almonds pulsed in so the smoothie is speckled with chewy bits of date and crunchy raw almonds. If you prefer a completely smooth texture, then blend all the dates and almonds into the smoothie at the beginning.
In a blender, combine the almond milk, half the chopped almonds, half the dates and the banana. Add the ice and a pinch of salt and blend on high until smooth. Add the remaining almonds and dates, and the date syrup, if using, and pulse until the fruit and almonds are broken up into small pieces. Divide the smoothie between 2 chilled glasses and drizzle the tops with more date syrup, if you like. Serve with a spoon.
