Date, Banana and Almond Smoothie

Somewhat inspired by the classic date shake you’ll find in the Coachella Valley, this “smoothie” may be the answer to “Can I please just have a milkshake every day?” This drink has a little texture, with half of the smoothie ingredients completely pureed into a smooth mixture, but then the remaining dates and almonds pulsed in so the smoothie is speckled with chewy bits of date and crunchy raw almonds. If you prefer a completely smooth texture, then blend all the dates and almonds into the smoothie at the beginning.