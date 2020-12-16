Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dirty G.L.T.

5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
A Dirty G.L.T. cocktail
Casteveltrano olive brine and Lillet add a floral salinity to a classic gin and tonic for the holidays.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian)
1

In a lowball glass filled with ice, combine the gin, Lillet, lime juice and olive brine. Top with the tonic and stir gently to combine. Garnish with the olives to serve.

