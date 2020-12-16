Share
Dirty G.L.T.
Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
If you can’t find Lillet, a blanc vermouth or Cocchi Americano are excellent substitutes. Look for Castelvetrano olives at your grocery store’s olive bar or from high-end gourmet markets.
In a lowball glass filled with ice, combine the gin, Lillet, lime juice and olive brine. Top with the tonic and stir gently to combine. Garnish with the olives to serve.
