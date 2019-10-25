Dismembered Goat Cheese Hand in Beet-Blood Orange Splatter

A ghoulish dismembered goat cheese hand has hints of onion-dip deliciousness with the addition of ground nigella seeds. (Along with black peppercorns, they also tint the dead limb a ghastly gray.) The beet purée “blood” coming out of the hand’s wrist balances the savory cheese with the vegetable’s natural sweetness.
You can buy the glove at a supermarket or online or try to free-form sculpt the hand. Nigella seeds, also labeled kalonji or black onion seeds, are available online or in Indian markets.