Dismembered Goat Cheese Hand in Beet-Blood Orange Splatter

Transfer the mixture to a piping bag fitted with a ½-inch tip or a resealable plastic zip-top bag and snip a ½-inch hole in one corner. Stick the piping tip into the thumb of the glove and squeeze in enough goat cheese to fill it. Repeat with the remaining four fingers, then squeeze the rest into the palm and wrist. Use your fingers to massage and squeeze the goat cheese into the glove to form a realistic hand without any air bubbles or gaps. Refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.