Recipes

Easy Old Fashioned

Time 5 minutes
Yields Makes 1 drink
1

Combine the sugar, bitters and ½ teaspoon water in the bottom of a rocks glass and muddle with a muddler or gently smash with the wooden handle of a spoon or other kitchen implement until the sugar dissolves. Add the bourbon or rye and stir until well-mixed.

2

Using a vegetable peeler, remove a 3- to 4-inch long strip of zest from the orange. Immediately twist the peel directly over the drink, then run the pith side around the rim of the glass. Drop the twist into the glass and add one big ice cube or enough regular-sized ones to nearly fill the glass. Stir until the drink is very chilled, 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat as needed.

Variations:
Fancier Old Fashioned: Substitute a sugar cube or 1 teaspoon simple syrup for the granulated sugar. Add a Luxardo cherry or orange wedge to garnish.

Stirred and Strained Old Fashioned: Stir the drink in a cocktail shaker with ice, then strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
