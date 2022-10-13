Eggplant Bourguignon

Inspired by the classic French dish, large chunks of eggplant stand in for beef chuck in this vegan iteration. Eggplant is browned in olive oil, then braised in a sauce of red wine, aromatics and both fresh and dried mushrooms. Use any kind of fresh and dried mushrooms that you can find and like; they all work well here. And search for smaller, narrower Japanese, Chinese or Fairy Tale eggplants. Their size, when cut into disks, works perfectly for this dish, and their flesh cooks up more tender. But if all you can find is the common Italian purple eggplants, they will work well too; cut them into 1 1/2-inch pieces so they fit in a single layer in the pot.