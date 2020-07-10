Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Empanada Discos

30 minutes
Makes enough for 12 (4-inch) rounds
making of Picadillo Empanadas
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
1

Whisk the flour and baking powder in a large bowl. Whisk together 1/2 cup hot tap water, the oil, vinegar and salt until emulsified and opaque. Pour into the flour and mix with your hands or a wooden spoon to form a ball of dough. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Let rest at room temperature for 10 to 20 minutes.

2

On a floured work surface, roll the dough to ⅛-inch thickness with a lightly floured rolling pin. Cut out a dozen 4-inch rounds as close together as possible. Use immediately.

Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

