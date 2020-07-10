Share
Empanada Discos
Time 30 minutes
Yields Makes enough for 12 (4-inch) rounds
Vegetable oil makes this dough rich, and hot water keeps it tender. It comes together in one bowl and rolls easily.
1
Whisk the flour and baking powder in a large bowl. Whisk together 1/2 cup hot tap water, the oil, vinegar and salt until emulsified and opaque. Pour into the flour and mix with your hands or a wooden spoon to form a ball of dough. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Let rest at room temperature for 10 to 20 minutes.
2
On a floured work surface, roll the dough to ⅛-inch thickness with a lightly floured rolling pin. Cut out a dozen 4-inch rounds as close together as possible. Use immediately.
