Maftoul (fragrant Palestinian couscous)

While the chicken is in the oven, make the maftoul: Put the oil into a large pot with a lid and place over medium-high heat. Add the onions and salt and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring from time to time. Add the tomato paste and sugar and cook for 1 minute. Add the carrots and squash and cook for 3 minutes, stirring a few times, then add the chickpeas, the remaining spice mix, the garlic and stock. Bring to a boil, then decrease the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes, covered, or until the vegetables are just cooked. Strain the vegetables, making sure you reserve the stock. Keep the vegetables warm in a covered bowl. Return the stock to the same pot — you should have about 2½ cups — then add the maftoul and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, then cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the maftoul is just cooked. Turn off the heat and set the maftoul aside for 10 minutes, with the pot still covered. After 10 minutes, fluff the maftoul with a fork and add the vegetables to the pot, along with the lemon juice and half the parsley.