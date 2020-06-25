Fresh Blueberry Pie

Kitchen Note

To clean the berries for this pie, combine 6 cups cold water with 2 cups distilled white vinegar in a large bowl. Place the berries in a colander that will fit in the bowl then dip the colander of berries in the vinegar solution (this kills off mold or bacteria). Swish them around gently with your fingers, then let them sit for 1 minute. Lift the colander to drain the berries and discard the vinegar solution. Fill the bowl with fresh cold water (no vinegar this time) and repeat the process once more to rinse off any vinegar left on the berries. Transfer the drained berries to paper towels or a kitchen towel then look them over and discard any leaves and stems or moldy/rotten berries. Let the berries air dry completely, about 10 minutes, before using.