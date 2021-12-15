Fried Potatoes and Crudité With Caesar Sour Cream

This holiday appetizer has something for everyone. Hot, salty roast potatoes that eat like French fries; cold, crunchy vegetables for health; and a rich sour cream dip flavored with anchovies, Worcestershire and Parmesan for a Caesar salad-like tang. Boil and cool the potatoes up to two days before serving so that when guests are about an hour away from walking through your door, you can toss the potatoes into the hot oven and have them ready to eat as soon as your guests take off their coats. Keep the sour cream dip and crudité on a platter in the fridge while the potatoes fry so everything can come out at the same time.