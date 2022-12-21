German potato balls

This family recipe for kartoffelklösse — delicious German potato dumplings — is prepared for holidays. It makes about 75 dumplings and can easily be doubled or tripled for a big holiday meal. The dumplings freeze well too, if you want to serve some and freeze more for later. Rolling and boiling the dumplings works best as a two-person project, one person rolling and one person monitoring the wiggle-woggling.

Before boiling all of the dumplings, you may want to test two or three to be sure they hold together. If they come apart, mix more flour into the dough in 1-tablespoon increments and retest until the dough holds together (the less flour you use, the better they’ll be in the end).